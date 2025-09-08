New Zealand fugitive father killed in shootout with police

PIOPIO, New Zealand: A New Zealand father who spent nearly four years on the run with his children was killed in a police shootout on Monday (Sep 8), authorities said.

Tom Phillips, who absconded with his three children in December 2021 after a row with his former partner, died in the rolling hill country of the North Island's Waikato region.

Phillips' case captivated the country, particularly in the Waikato area and the town of Marokopa, where he was suspected of hiding.

The family eluded capture for nearly four years despite several sightings, including CCTV apparently showing Phillips and a child breaking into a store last month.

But on Monday, police said Phillips had been killed after shooting an officer in the head and shoulder with a high-powered rifle after police had been called to a potential burglary.

The officer who was shot was airlifted to hospital and was undergoing surgery, New Zealand Police Acting Deputy Commissioner Jill Rogers said.

Rogers described the wound as "survivable", but critical.

Images of the scene taken by the Waikato Times show Phillips in the middle of the road, with a rifle in a ditch metres away.

Several bullet holes can be seen in the police vehicles.

Two of Phillips' children remain missing, and police have launched a large search operation to find them.

Another of his children was at Monday's shooting and was taken into custody.

They were uninjured and now helping police with their investigation, including in suggesting places their siblings could be hiding.

The children are believed to be 9, 10 and 12.