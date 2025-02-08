Pentagon's Hegseth: 'diversity is our strength' is dumbest phrase in military history

He promised that there would be accountability for the war in Afghanistan, which ended dramatically in 2021 with a chaotic withdrawal after a faster-than-expected collapse of the US-backed government in Kabul.



"We are going to look back at what happened in Afghanistan and hold people accountable - not to be retrospective, not for retribution, but to understand what went wrong and why there was no accountability for it," he said.



Hegseth suggested that President Donald Trump's administration would seek to reestablish global deterrence by focusing on securing the US border with Mexico. He also said "at a bare minimum" the Pentagon would pass a clean audit at the end of Trump's four-year term, which concludes in early 2029. That would appear to be in line with previous goals under President Joe Biden's administration and a requirement by Congress for the Pentagon to pass an audit by the end of 2028.