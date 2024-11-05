Podcaster Joe Rogan endorses Donald Trump for US president

WASHINGTON: Popular podcaster Joe Rogan, who recently interviewed Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump for nearly three hours, said on Monday (Nov 4) he has endorsed the former president in the race to the White House.

Trump faces Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris in the Nov 5 US election in what polls show to be a tight race. Harris has got multiple celebrity endorsements.

"For the record, yes, that's an endorsement of Trump," Rogan said on X while posting a clip of his interview with billionaire Elon Musk, who has also endorsed Trump. Rogan said in his post that Musk made the "most compelling case for Trump."

Trump's recent interview with Rogan lasted about 3 hours and was released on YouTube and Spotify in late October. The two discussed a range of topics and the interview got over 45 million views on YouTube.

The former president criticised Rogan in August on Truth Social, his social media platform, after the podcaster praised then-independent candidate Robert Kennedy Jr Kennedy has since pulled out of the race and endorsed Trump. Trump later called Rogan a "good guy".