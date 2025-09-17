Prosecutors to seek death penalty for suspect in Charlie Kirk assassination

PROVO, Utah: Utah prosecutors said on Tuesday (Sep 16) they will seek the death penalty for the suspect in conservative activist Charlie Kirk’s assassination and revealed evidence including alleged text messages in which he confessed.

Tyler Robinson, 22, is accused of firing a single rifle shot from a rooftop sniper’s nest that killed the 31-year-old Turning Point USA founder on the campus of Utah Valley University last Wednesday.

“I had enough of his hatred,” Robinson told his roommate and romantic partner, according to court transcripts filed by prosecutors.

Utah County District Attorney Jeffrey Gray announced seven counts, including aggravated murder, obstruction of justice for disposing of evidence, and witness tampering. He said the decision to seek the death penalty was made “independently, based solely on the available evidence and circumstances and nature of the crime.”

TEXTS TO ROOMMATE

Court documents show Robinson left a note under his keyboard: “I had the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk and I’m going to take it.” When confronted by his roommate, Robinson replied: “I am, I’m sorry.”

He allegedly told the roommate he had planned the attack for more than a week, wished he had retrieved the rifle afterward, and asked for texts to be deleted. DNA was later recovered on the trigger of the suspected murder weapon.

Robinson surrendered after his parents recognised him in gunman images and persuaded him to meet a retired sheriff’s deputy. Prosecutors say he told his roommate before surrendering: “I’m much more worried about you,” urging silence with police.

The roommate, who has not been identified, is cooperating.