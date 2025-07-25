Investigators find black boxes from crashed Russia plane

MOSCOW: Investigators have recovered flight data recorders from the wreckage of a plane that crashed in Russia's far east, killing 48 people, and will send them for analysis, authorities said on Friday (Jul 25).

The aircraft, an Antonov-24 operated by Angara Airlines, was making a second attempt to land in the remote Siberian town of Tynda when it disappeared from radar around 1pm local time (4am GMT) on Thursday.

A rescue helicopter later spotted the burning fuselage of the plane on a forested mountain slope about 15km south of Tynda's airport.

Prosecutors have not commented on what may have caused the crash, but a rescuer quoted by the TASS news agency said the twin-propeller plane - almost 50 years old - was attempting to land in thick cloud.

Investigators are looking into whether the crash was caused by technical malfunction or human error, the agency reported.

"The flight recorders have been found at the crash site and will be delivered to Moscow for decryption in the near future," Russia's transport ministry said in a statement.