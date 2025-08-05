Rwanda Agrees to Take in Up to 250 Migrants Deported from US

WASHINGTON: Rwanda has agreed to accept up to 250 migrants deported from the United States, the Rwandan government confirmed on Monday (Aug 4), as President Donald Trump’s administration intensifies efforts to send undocumented immigrants to third countries.

The agreement was signed in Kigali in June by US and Rwandan officials, a Rwandan government source told Reuters on condition of anonymity. Washington has already sent an initial list of 10 individuals for vetting.

“Rwanda has agreed with the United States to accept up to 250 migrants, in part because nearly every Rwandan family has experienced the hardships of displacement, and our societal values are founded on reintegration and rehabilitation,” said government spokesperson Yolande Makolo.

RESETTLEMENT TERMS OUTLINED

Makolo said Rwanda retains the right to approve each individual proposed for relocation.

“Those approved will be provided with workforce training, healthcare, and accommodation support to jumpstart their lives in Rwanda, giving them the opportunity to contribute to one of the fastest growing economies in the world over the last decade,” she said.

The US White House, State Department and Department of Homeland Security have not responded to requests for comment.

President Trump has made immigration a cornerstone of his policy agenda and has pledged to deport millions of undocumented immigrants. His administration has explored similar deals with other countries, including sending convicted criminals to South Sudan and Eswatini, formerly Swaziland.

In recent years, Rwanda has positioned itself as a resettlement destination for migrants unwanted in Western countries. However, human rights organisations have raised concerns about Kigali’s record on civil liberties and its treatment of political dissidents.