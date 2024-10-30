Several bodies found in flood-hit areas of southeast Spain

MADRID: An unspecified number of bodies have been found in areas hit by flash flooding in southeastern Spain, the leader of the Valencia region told reporters early on Wednesday (Oct 30).

Torrential rains caused by a cold front moving across southeastern Spain flooded roads and towns on Tuesday, prompting authorities in the worst-hit areas to advise citizens to stay at home and avoid all non-essential travel.

"Dead bodies have been found, but out of respect for the families, we are not going to provide any further data," said the regional leader of Valencia Carlos Mazon.

Spain's state weather agency AEMET declared a red alert in the eastern Valencia region, with some areas such as Turis and Utiel recording 200mm of rainfall.

Dozens of videos shared on social media appeared to show people trapped in floodwaters, several of them hanging on to trees to avoid being swept away.

Other footage showed firefighters using long-line rescue helicopters to help people caught in floodwaters. A viral video appeared to capture a tornado, a relatively rare phenomenon in Spain.