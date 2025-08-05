Storm Floris Disrupts Travel Across UK With Record Winds

LONDON: High-speed winds disrupted trains and brought down trees in Scotland and northern England on Monday (Aug 4), as residents were urged to stay home during an "unusually" fierce summer storm sweeping across the UK.

Meteorologists warned that gusts could reach up to 145 kilometres per hour, potentially a record for this time of year, as Storm Floris made landfall overnight.

The UK’s Met Office issued an amber wind warning, the second-highest alert level, across large areas of Scotland in an effort to minimise disruption and ensure public safety.

"Storm Floris is an unusually strong storm for the time of year," the Met Office said in a statement.

It noted that this was only the third amber wind warning issued in August since the alert system began in 2011, and added that gusts in parts of Scotland were "likely" to exceed historical records.

Scientists say climate change, driven by human activity, is increasing the frequency and intensity of extreme weather events globally, including unseasonal storms like Floris.

Several train operators in northern England and Scotland cancelled services, warning passengers against travelling due to hazardous conditions.

In Glasgow, a tree fell onto overhead railway wires, causing a fire and halting train services, according to Network Rail Scotland. Other reports indicated multiple trees had been blown over in Aberdeenshire, blocking major roads.

In Edinburgh, the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo parade was cancelled, and Edinburgh Zoo announced it would remain shut for the day.

Storm Floris is the second named storm to hit the UK this year and the sixth of the 2024–2025 storm season, which runs from early September to late August.