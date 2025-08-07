Tens of thousands evacuated as torrential rains hit south China

BEIJING: Torrential rains triggered widespread flooding and landslides across southern China on Wednesday (Aug 6), forcing tens of thousands to evacuate as emergency services rushed to rescue those trapped in collapsed buildings and submerged streets.

More than 75,000 people in Guangdong province had been relocated by noon, state broadcaster CCTV reported, after relentless downpours drenched urban and rural areas alike.

LANDSLIDE IN GUANGZHOU

A major landslide struck Dayuan village in Guangzhou around 8.30am, trapping 14 people beneath rubble and debris. Rescuers had freed seven survivors by evening, none of whom were in immediate danger. The body of an eighth person was later recovered, according to CCTV, as operations continued into the night.

Footage from the scene showed emergency personnel in orange suits climbing over a collapsed structure, surrounded by mud and broken concrete.