Delta plane flips on landing at Toronto airport, injuring 15

TORONTO: A Delta Air Lines flight flipped upside down upon landing at Toronto Pearson Airport on Monday (Feb 17) amid windy weather following a snowstorm, injuring 15 of the 80 people on board, officials said.

Three people suffered critical injuries, among them a child.

Delta said a CRJ900 aircraft operated by its Endeavor Air subsidiary was involved in a single-aircraft accident with 76 passengers and four crew aboard. The CRJ900, made by Canada's Bombardier, can seat up to 90 people.

The cause of the crash was unknown.

One social media user posted a video of the aftermath, showing a fire engine spraying water on the plane that was lying belly-up on the snow-covered tarmac.

"We're in Toronto. We just landed. Our plane crashed. It's upside down. The fire department on site. Upside down. Everybody, most people appear to be OK. We're all getting off. Some smoke going on," Facebook user John Nelson narrated in the video

Pearson Airport said earlier on Monday it was dealing with high winds and frigid temperatures as airlines attempted to catch up with missed flights after a weekend snowstorm dumped over 22cm of snow at the airport.

Of the 15 people injured, two were airlifted to trauma centres, and a child was transported to a children's hospital, said Supervisor Lawrence Saindon of Peel Regional Paramedic Services.

The remaining 12 were taken to hospital.

"We have no fatalities and we have all crew and passengers accounted for," Saindon said.