US charges suspected Trump gunman with attempted assassination

WASHINGTON: The man accused of staking out Donald Trump's Florida golf course with a rifle was indicted on Tuesday on a charge of attempted assassination of a political candidate, federal prosecutors said.

Ryan Routh, 58, was already facing two gun-related charges after authorities said he pointed a rifle through a fence at Trump’s golf club in West Palm Beach, Florida on Sep 15 while the Republican presidential candidate was golfing there.

He has been ordered to remain in jail to await trial.

"The Justice Department will not tolerate violence that strikes at the heart of our democracy, and we will find and hold accountable those who perpetrate it. This must stop,” Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement.

The Department of Justice said a federal grand jury in Miami returned the indictment late Tuesday afternoon.

The attempted assassination charge carries a maximum sentence of life in prison.

The case has been assigned to US District Judge Aileen Cannon, who dismissed a criminal case in July accusing Trump of illegally keeping classified documents after leaving office.

Routh has not yet entered a plea. His lawyers unsuccessfully sought to have him released on bond.