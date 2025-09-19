Trump says US seeking to regain Bagram airbase in Afghanistan

CHEQUERS: President Donald Trump said on Thursday (Sep 18) that the United States was working to “get back” the Bagram airbase in Afghanistan, which it vacated shortly before the Taliban seized power in 2021.

“We’re trying to get it back, that could be a little breaking news. We’re trying to get it back because they need things from us,” Trump said at a press conference with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

“We want that base back,” he added, noting that “one of the reasons we want the base is, as you know, it’s an hour away from where China makes its nuclear weapons”.

US officials did not immediately clarify what Trump meant by his remarks.