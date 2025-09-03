Trump says 'very disappointed' in Putin

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday (Sep 2) he was "very disappointed" by Russian leader Vladimir Putin’s failure to strike a Ukraine peace deal, but he offered no clear indication of what consequences Moscow might face.

Since meeting Putin in Alaska last month, Trump has pressed the Kremlin chief to hold direct talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Instead, Russia has escalated its bombing of Kyiv, drawing renewed criticism from Washington and European capitals.

"I'm very disappointed in President Putin, I can say that," Trump told the Scott Jennings radio show. "We had a great relationship, I'm very disappointed." He stopped short of saying what action the United States would take if the deadline he set for a deal that is due to expire this week.

CONSEQUENCES UNCLEAR

Trump has at times threatened sanctions on Moscow, but he has also suggested letting Russia and Ukraine "fight it out". On Tuesday, he said only that he would be "doing something to help people live" without elaborating.

Asked later in the Oval Office if he had spoken to Putin recently, Trump hinted at new developments: "I have learned things that will be very interesting, I think in the next few days you'll find out." He added that "there will be" consequences if Putin and Zelenskyy fail to meet.