Tunisia's Saied moves toward landslide win in election

TUNIS: Supporters of current Tunisian President Kais Saied began celebrations in the capital on Sunday (Oct 6) night after an exit poll broadcast on state television showed him winning, beating two rivals, one of whom is now in prison

Saied on Sunday faced two election rivals: his former ally turned critic, Chaab Party leader Zouhair Maghzaoui, and Ayachi Zammel, who was jailed last month.

Turnout stood at 27.7 per cent, the election commission said after the close of polls - just half what it was in the runoff round of the 2019 presidential election.

Official results are not expected until Monday evening but an exit poll by Sigma company, a polling agency, showed Saied in the lead with 89.2 per cent of votes, according to state television.