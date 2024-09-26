UK police investigating Islamophobic hack of Wi-Fi at train stations

LONDON: British police said on Thursday (Sep 26) they had launched an investigation into a cyberattack after passengers at the country's major railway stations saw an Islamophobic message when they tried to use Wi-Fi services.

The Wi-Fi system, which is managed by communications group Telent, was quickly taken offline after passengers said a message was displayed which referred to terror attacks.

"We received reports at around 5.03pm yesterday of a cyberattack displaying Islamophobic messaging on some Network Rail Wi-Fi services," British Transport Police said.

Tensions in Britain flared over the summer with a wave of anti-Muslim riots across the country after the killing of three young girls, an attack which was initially falsely blamed on an Muslim migrant following online misinformation.

The police said they were working with Network Rail to investigate the Islamophobic cyber security incident "at pace".