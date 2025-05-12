Ukraine ramps up domestic drone production amid foreign military aid cuts

RAMPING UP DRONE PRODUCTION

Drones have become a critical component of Ukraine’s war with Russia, currently accounting for about 70 per cent of casualties on both sides.

In March alone, Ukraine carried out more than 77,000 such attacks.

Oleksii Zhulinskiy, chief technology officer of Kyiv-based drone manufacturer 3DTech, said the country’s battlefields have been a vital testing ground.

“We are in contact with soldiers maybe every day to ask feedback about our products, to make our products better and develop some features or resolve problems,” he added.

The drone manufacturer has been able to produce up to 3,000 drones per month.

This comes as drone producers across the country have made ramping up production a major focus.

Ukraine has allocated US$2.6 billion for first-person view drone procurement this year alone.

Zhulinskiy said Ukraine’s drone sector is attracting interest from allies, especially those close to Russia’s borders.

“There are many requests from European countries and European companies, and they want to buy or know something about our drones because they are scared of Russian aggression,” he added.