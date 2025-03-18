Astronauts finally head home after unexpected nine-month ISS stay

WASHINGTON: A pair of astronauts stranded in space for more than nine months were finally headed home on Tuesday (Mar 18) after their capsule undocked from the International Space Station (ISS).

The SpaceX craft carrying Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams detached from the orbital outpost at 5.05am GMT (1.05pm, Singapore time), ending their prolonged mission that has captivated global attention.

The NASA duo are joined onboard by American Nick Hague and Russian cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov.

The crew are now settling in for the 17-hour journey back to Earth and were given permission to change from their space suits into more comfortable clothes.

If all goes smoothly, the capsule will deploy its parachutes off the coast of Florida for an ocean splashdown around 9.57pm GMT on Tuesday (Wednesday, 5.57am, Singapore time), when a recovery vessel will retrieve the crew.