US VP Harris to travel to Singapore, Bahrain and Germany before leaving office

WASHINGTON: US Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to Europe, the Middle East and Asia from Jan 13 through Jan 17, the White House said on Tuesday (Jan 7).

The trip, which will likely be Harris' last as vice president before leaving office on Jan 20, will have stops in Singapore, Bahrain, and Germany, according to the White House. She will be accompanied by her husband, Doug Emhoff.

The White House said Harris will meet with leaders and visit Changi Naval Base while in Singapore on Jan 15.

The following day, she will meet with leaders in Manama, Bahrain, and visit Naval Support Activity–Bahrain, the headquarters of US Naval Forces Central Command and the US 5th Fleet, it added.

On Jan 17, Harris will be in Spangdahlem, Germany, to visit the US Air Force 52nd Fighter Wing at Spangdahlem Air Base, according to the White House.

"Throughout her trip, the vice president will discuss the accomplishments of the Biden-Harris Administration over the past four years in each region, the US partnership with the respective nations, the contributions of US military forces to regional and global security, and the enduring national security interests of the United States," the White House said.

It added that Harris will engage with US servicemembers during the trip.