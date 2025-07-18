White House says Trump diagnosed with common vein condition, not in discomfort despite leg swelling

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump has been diagnosed with a chronic but non-serious vein condition after undergoing medical evaluation for swelling in his lower legs, the White House said on Thursday (July 17).

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said an ultrasound revealed that Trump, 79, has "chronic venous insufficiency", a condition where leg veins do not efficiently return blood to the heart. She described the condition as "benign and common, particularly in individuals over the age of 70".

Leavitt said Trump is not experiencing discomfort and that a comprehensive health evaluation found no signs of deeper issues.

"Importantly, there was no evidence of deep vein thrombosis or arterial disease," she told reporters. "Additional exams identified no signs of heart failure, renal impairment or systemic illness."

TREATABLE AND MANAGEABLE

According to the US National Library of Medicine’s MedlinePlus website, venous insufficiency is a condition in which veins have difficulty sending blood from the legs back to the heart. The condition tends to worsen over time, but it can be managed if treated in its early stages.

Trump, who took office in January as the oldest president in US history, regularly promotes his physical stamina. The White House recently shared a photo depicting him as Superman, and in April he said following a routine medical check-up that he was in "very good shape".