From classroom to control systems: An educator’s journey into engineering
Ms Ong Ai Lian took her first step into robotics and smart systems through Singapore Polytechnic.
A missed job opportunity didn’t discourage Ms Ong Ai Lian – it motivated her.
Back in 2018, Ms Ong, formerly a design and technology educator, began her journey of reskilling. She enrolled in two specialist diplomas consecutively – one in business and big data analytics, and the other in advanced networking. Her growing interest in Industry 4.0 technologies like the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI) and big data sparked this change.
With new knowledge under her belt, she landed a role as a project engineer in the communications and networks group at a local polytechnic’s engineering school. There, she found inspiration watching lecturers work on electronics and robotics projects. When her contract ended, she applied for a role that required Python programming and experience with the Robot Operating System – but didn’t get it.
Undeterred, Ms Ong took the setback as a sign to keep learning. In 2022, she enrolled in the part-time Diploma in Engineering (Control and Automation) at Singapore Polytechnic. Singapore Polytechnic offers over 500 continuing education and training courses in high-demand areas such as AI, advanced manufacturing, data analytics and engineering – empowering professionals like Ms Ong to shape their careers.
LECTURERS WHO GO THE EXTRA MILE
Ms Ong considered several courses before choosing the Diploma in Engineering (Control and Automation). What stood out for her was the course’s strong foundation in analogue and digital electronics, control systems, robotics and smart sensors – all key technologies driving Industry 4.0 and the digital transformation of manufacturing.
She was also drawn to its hands-on learning approach and Singapore Polytechnic’s reputation for academic excellence. “The quality of teaching was excellent,” said Ms Ong. “The lecturers demonstrated strong subject expertise and our projects challenged us to develop real-world applications.”
Coming from a non-manufacturing background, Ms Ong initially struggled with unfamiliar industrial equipment. But with support from her classmates and lecturers, she was able to keep up. As a former educator herself, she appreciated how the lecturers went the extra mile to help students fully understand the material.
One example she highlighted was Dr Yang Zhizong, who taught digital manufacturing. Drawing from his industry experience, he showed how classroom concepts applied in real-world settings. Another was Ms Lu Hongli, who taught smart sensors and actuators. Ms Lu used creative teaching methods, such as explaining filter circuits using electrocardiogram (ECG) signals as an analogy.
“Instead of just telling us which frequencies were passed or blocked, she used the ECG example to show how three different filters – low-, high- and band-pass – could each improve signal quality in different ways,” explained Ms Ong.
She also recalled Mr Clement Chew, who taught the AI for Automation module. He created additional video tutorials with clear instructions to help students prepare for tests. When some students had trouble installing the required software for a lab test, Mr Chew even organised an extra Zoom session – outside class hours – together with another lecturer to troubleshoot their computer settings.
ENRICHING HER EDUCATION THROUGH A DIVERSE NETWORK OF PEERS
Ms Ong found one of the most rewarding parts of her learning journey to be the diverse mix of classmates she met along the way. Her peers came from a wide range of educational and professional backgrounds – holding qualifications from NITEC and diplomas to degrees and even a doctorate – and working across fields like research, engineering and manufacturing.
“It was an interesting mix. Everyone had their own strengths – some were better at hands-on tasks and working with equipment, while others excelled at understanding theory,” she noted.
Collaborating with her teammates on projects gave her fresh perspectives and the opportunity to tap into a rich pool of skills. One teammate, a PhD holder in the bioscience industry, brought sharp research and critical thinking abilities. Another, a chemical engineer, provided practical knowledge about processing equipment such as valves and pumps.
“Each of us contributed our own expertise to make the projects a success,” shared Ms Ong.
Her own background in teaching proved useful, too – especially when studying for semester tests. She often helped classmates by explaining concepts in simpler terms, using peer teaching techniques to reinforce learning. “After reviewing the material, I’d teach it to a classmate. Once they understood, they would explain it to someone else. It helped us all deepen our understanding,” she explained.
She also used teaching techniques like mnemonics to help a classmate remember equations. “That experience reminded me how important it is to find the right way to communicate ideas to different learners,” she said.
Having attained her Diploma in Engineering (Control and Automation), Ms Ong hopes to apply her enhanced skills to create smart, sustainable and automated solutions in fields like healthcare and logistics. She’s also grateful to her classmates, some of whom have even shared job opportunities with her.
Looking ahead, Ms Ong plans to further her education at the degree level. Students from this diploma programme are eligible for credit exemptions when applying to the Bachelor of Engineering with Honours in Electrical Power Engineering at the Singapore Institute of Technology – making it easier to continue studying while working.
“I believe in lifelong learning,” said Ms Ong. “Balancing work, studies and personal life can be tough, but it’s doable – and definitely worthwhile. It keeps you relevant, builds resilience and helps you adapt in a fast-changing world.”
