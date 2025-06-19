From classroom to control systems: An educator’s journey into engineering

Ms Ong found one of the most rewarding parts of her learning journey to be the diverse mix of classmates she met along the way. Her peers came from a wide range of educational and professional backgrounds – holding qualifications from NITEC and diplomas to degrees and even a doctorate – and working across fields like research, engineering and manufacturing.

“It was an interesting mix. Everyone had their own strengths – some were better at hands-on tasks and working with equipment, while others excelled at understanding theory,” she noted.

Collaborating with her teammates on projects gave her fresh perspectives and the opportunity to tap into a rich pool of skills. One teammate, a PhD holder in the bioscience industry, brought sharp research and critical thinking abilities. Another, a chemical engineer, provided practical knowledge about processing equipment such as valves and pumps.

“Each of us contributed our own expertise to make the projects a success,” shared Ms Ong.

Her own background in teaching proved useful, too – especially when studying for semester tests. She often helped classmates by explaining concepts in simpler terms, using peer teaching techniques to reinforce learning. “After reviewing the material, I’d teach it to a classmate. Once they understood, they would explain it to someone else. It helped us all deepen our understanding,” she explained.

She also used teaching techniques like mnemonics to help a classmate remember equations. “That experience reminded me how important it is to find the right way to communicate ideas to different learners,” she said.

Having attained her Diploma in Engineering (Control and Automation), Ms Ong hopes to apply her enhanced skills to create smart, sustainable and automated solutions in fields like healthcare and logistics. She’s also grateful to her classmates, some of whom have even shared job opportunities with her.

Looking ahead, Ms Ong plans to further her education at the degree level. Students from this diploma programme are eligible for credit exemptions when applying to the Bachelor of Engineering with Honours in Electrical Power Engineering at the Singapore Institute of Technology – making it easier to continue studying while working.

“I believe in lifelong learning,” said Ms Ong. “Balancing work, studies and personal life can be tough, but it’s doable – and definitely worthwhile. It keeps you relevant, builds resilience and helps you adapt in a fast-changing world.”

