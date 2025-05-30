From classroom to curriculum: How one educator is rethinking teaching for today’s learners

As director of the Media, Arts & Design School at Singapore Polytechnic, Mr Mark Lu believed that giving students creative freedom in their learning was the best way to impart knowledge. Interestingly, not all his classmates at the National Institute of Education, Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NIE NTU, Singapore), saw it the same way.

Two fellow students in the Master of Education (Curriculum and Teaching) programme – one from the military and the other from healthcare – shared a contrasting perspective. In their fields, strict adherence to instructions was often critical, with real consequences in life-or-death situations. This eye-opening insight into the need for different teaching approaches deepened Mr Lu’s interest in education.

Mr Lu had enrolled in the part-time graduate programme at NIE after a conversation with his supervisor sparked a realisation: He wanted to better understand education policy, pedagogy and curriculum, and how he could better support lecturers in their work.

LEARNING FROM MANY, TEACHING FOR ALL

With over 30 graduate programmes and courses designed to sharpen critical thinking, enhance professional skills and open up new career paths, NIE attracts a growing number of students from a wide range of industries and countries. Their diverse perspectives and experiences enrich classroom discussions and learning for everyone.

This diversity mirrors the changing student population in polytechnics. Mr Lu observed that today’s polytechnic students come from increasingly varied educational backgrounds and life stages. Many are working adults returning as full-time students or trainees, each with their own goals and life experiences.

As a result, polytechnic lecturers must adopt a flexible mindset and be equipped to teach both technical and soft skills. “They need to design meaningful classroom experiences that inspire and motivate students from all walks of life and help them work toward their aspirations,” Mr Lu explained. “At the same time, they have to balance a rigorous curriculum that builds resilience with an awareness of students’ well-being.”

In such a setting, having a wide-ranging community of fellow educators is important. Mr Lu, who graduated in January this year, said that the diverse student body at NIE was his favourite part of the programme.

“I met classmates from countries like China and Vietnam, and others from fields like the military, nursing, human resources and private education. Each of them is an educator in their own way, and they brought very different yet valuable perspectives on curriculum and teaching.”

Mr Lu added that his NIE chat groups remain active. One of his classmates even works in the same polytechnic, though in a different school, and they’ve explored opportunities to collaborate.

EXPANDING MINDS THROUGH TRANSDISCIPLINARY EDUCATION