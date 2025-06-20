Shortness of breath? It’s not ageing – it could be COPD

WHO IS AT RISK – AND WHY IT IS NOT JUST SMOKERS

While smoking remains a major cause of COPD, it is not the only one. In Singapore, up to 45 per cent of those diagnosed are non-smokers.

Other risk factors include long-term exposure to tobacco smoke (including second-hand smoke), occupational contact with dust, fumes or chemicals, and indoor air pollution from poorly ventilated kitchens that use open flames or solid fuels. A history of asthma or lung infections can also increase vulnerability, as can socioeconomic challenges such as limited access to clean air or timely healthcare.

Fortunately, small lifestyle or environmental changes can make a big difference. Installing an exhaust fan in the kitchen or wearing a protective mask at work, for example, can help reduce exposure to harmful particles.

Prof Rabe highlighted a long-term study in China, where homes that added chimneys to previously unvented coal stoves saw the risk of COPD drop by nearly half over a decade. “It doesn’t always take high-tech solutions,” he noted. “Sometimes, a simple fix can help prevent long-term damage.”

MANAGING COPD EARLY AND EFFECTIVELY

As COPD develops gradually, many people are only diagnosed after the disease has progressed, often after repeated hospital visits. In Singapore, two-thirds of COPD patients have been hospitalised at least once, with many experiencing multiple admissions.

Early red flags typically show up as a decline in physical ability. “People begin to notice that they can’t do what they used to, like walking to the market without pausing or climbing stairs without needing to stop. That’s when they should consult their doctor,” said Prof Rabe.

Simple lung function tests, such as spirometry or the six-minute walk test, can help detect issues early, allowing doctors to recommend treatment plans before they disrupt daily life.