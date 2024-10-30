Unlock the future of legacy planning

Singlife Legacy IUL is a signature offering in the Singlife Pinnacle product suite – a collection of personalised financial solutions designed to meet the core needs of affluent individuals, including retirement planning, wealth accumulation and protection.

With Singlife Legacy IUL, you have the flexibility of tailoring your investment strategy. You can allocate premiums between the fixed and index accounts to ensure that they are aligned with your financial goals and preferences. The fixed account offers steady growth in the policy’s cash value with a guaranteed lock-in crediting rate of 4.25 per cent1 per annum in the first policy year and a minimum guaranteed crediting rate of 2 per cent per annum thereafter.

The index account allows policyholders to potentially achieve higher returns based on the performance of the S&P 500 index and Nasdaq-100 index, capped at 11 per cent2 per annum. In addition, a guaranteed floor rate of 0 per cent per annum protects policyholders from losses stemming from market downturns.

Said Mr Tan: “By protecting their investments from negative market returns, Singlife Legacy IUL gives policyholders peace of mind, allowing them to focus on building the legacy they envision while giving them confidence that their wealth can continue to grow.”

Learn more about safeguarding your future with Singlife Legacy Indexed Universal Life*.

Product terms and conditions apply.

1 Based on current crediting rate for the fixed account as of October 2024.

2 Illustrated cap rate for the index account as of October 2024. The cap rate is non-guaranteed and is subject to change by Singapore Life Ltd.

*This policy is underwritten by Singapore Life Ltd. Please direct all enquiries to Singapore Life Ltd.

This material is published for general information only and does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any specific person. You should read the product summary before deciding whether to purchase the product. If you choose not to seek advice from a financial adviser representative, you should consider whether the product in question is suitable for you.

As buying a life insurance policy is a long-term commitment, an early termination of the policy usually involves high costs and the surrender value, if any, that is payable to you may be zero or less than the total premiums paid. This is not a contract of insurance. Full details of the standard terms and conditions of this policy can be found in the relevant policy contract.

This advertisement has not been reviewed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore. Protected up to specified limits by SDIC. Information is accurate as at Oct 29, 2024.