Why did the Air India plane crash shortly after takeoff? Aviation experts weigh in

The moments just after takeoff are often the most challenging in aviation – ones that pilots are rigorously trained to handle, air safety experts said on Friday (Jun 13), a day after an Air India crash.

Air India flight AI171 ploughed into a residential area shortly after taking off from Ahmedabad airport in the western Indian state of Gujarat. The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner was en route to London with 242 people on board.

Only one passenger is believed to have survived the crash. Among the casualties on the ground were students residing in a medical hostel.

While the exact sequence of events will only become clear after a thorough investigation, aviation observers noted that the passenger jet – flown by two experienced pilots with over 9,000 combined flying hours – had issued a frantic mayday call just seconds after liftoff.

“It's very rare because this is one of the crucial phases of flight where the pilots are heavily trained on – takeoff and landing,” said aviation safety consultant Michael Daniel.

“The pilot on the radio declared a mayday. For what reasons, we don't know yet. That information will come out quickly once they start analysing the flight data recorder and perhaps also the cockpit voice recorder.”