Survivor of Air India crash jumped out of emergency exit, police say

NEW DELHI: Ramesh Viswashkumar, the only known survivor out of the 242 people onboard an Air India plane that crashed in Ahmedabad on Thursday (Jun 12), had been sitting near an emergency exit of the London-bound flight and managed to jump out, police said.

A doctor at Ahmedabad’s Civil Hospital identified the man, and Indian Home Minister Amit Shah said he met the survivor. The airline said he was a British national of Indian origin.

“He was disoriented with multiple injuries all over his body,” Dr Dhaval Gameti, who treated Vishwashkumar, told The Associated Press. “But he seems to be out of danger.”

Speaking from his hospital bed, the 40-year-old told Indian media that he was a British national and was travelling to Britain with his brother after visiting family in India.

"When I got up, there were bodies all around me. I was scared. I stood up and ran. There were pieces of the plane all around me. Someone grabbed hold of me and put me in an ambulance and brought me to the hospital," Viswashkumar told the Hindustan Times.

It was not clear whether Viswashkumar managed to jump out before the plane made impact.

Another medic said Vishwashkumar told him that immediately after the plane took off, it began descending and suddenly split in two, throwing him out before a loud explosion.