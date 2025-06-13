Commentary: Deadly plane crash tests not just Air India, but its Singapore partner too

SINGAPORE: The crash of London-bound Air India flight 171 shortly after take-off from Ahmedabad on Thursday (Jun 12) was a tragedy of staggering proportions.

The plane crashed into a medical college hostel during lunch time, just minutes after taking off from the airport. More than 240 lives were lost, including passengers, crew and people on the ground. It is among India’s worst aviation disasters.

Numerous videos have been circulating and many speculative theories are being aired on Indian media, but as of the time of writing, the cause of the crash remains unknown. It’s important not to cast blame before the facts are known.

The Air India crash though is a major test of Indian conglomerate Tata Group’s efforts to transform the beleaguered carrier into a “world-class airline” since it took back the reins three years ago. It also puts India’s broader aviation ambitions under scrutiny at a time when the country is investing heavily in expanding domestic and international air travel.

Singapore Airlines (SIA) - which holds a 25.1 per cent stake in Air India group after its joint venture carrier Vistara was merged into the reformed Indian carrier in 2022 - may also face questions about reputational risk in a high-stakes market.

SIA’s shares fell as much as 2.1 per cent on Friday.