Commentary: How concerned should we be about the spate of aviation accidents in 2025?

SINGAPORE: Since the start of 2025, a string of high-profile plane crashes, particularly in North America, has spooked air travellers.

First was the horrific mid-air collision between a US Air Force Blackhawk helicopter and an American Airlines Bombardier jet in Washington DC on Jan 29, which killed 67 people.

Next was the crash of a Delta Air Lines aircraft, another Bombardier jet, which flipped over on landing at Toronto Pearson airport in Canada on Feb 17, with its right wing completely detached. Eighteen were injured.

On Mar 13, an American Airlines Boeing jet caught fire after landing in Denver. The plane was diverted from its intended destination of Dallas after crew members reported engine vibrations. Thankfully, everyone on board the aircraft evacuated safely.

There have been 94 aviation accidents in the United States in the first two months of 2025 – 63 in January and 31 in February – according to US government agency National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), a government department responsible for air transport accidents.

These are undoubtedly high numbers, especially so early in the year, prompting many to question why. Are these accidents merely a statistical anomaly or are there underlying systemic issues?