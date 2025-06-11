Commentary: Record profits for SIA and other airlines, but aviation’s long-term outlook isn’t that rosy

SINGAPORE: From three years of losses during the pandemic to three consecutive years of record profits, Singapore Airlines (SIA) has made international headlines for the profit-sharing bonuses given to its employees, most recently 7.45 months’ worth.

SIA Group declared excellent financial results, with S$2.78 billion (US$2.14 billion) net profit for the fiscal year ended March 2025, boosted by a one-off S$1.1 billion gain from the divestment of stake in India-based Vistara. Emirates, a rival that is comparable in reputation to SIA, reported a record profit of US$5.77 billion

People may have come to think of healthy profits as routine in aviation. But that hasn’t typically been the case across the sector, according to management consultancy McKinsey.

In fact, the airline industry’s recent results and especially those reported by leading airlines such as SIA and Emirates have proven many analysts, including me, wrong.