Commentary: India market shines amid cloudy outlook for global aviation

NEW DELHI: India was a fitting host of the International Air Transport Association’s (IATA) annual general meeting in New Delhi last week.

The country has emerged in recent years as a leader in the aviation sector, as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi remarked in a keynote address.

While IATA now includes more than 350 airlines, with 31 joining over the last year, its Indian members have captured the most attention with rapid growth and massive aircraft orders.

IndiGo, which has become one of the world’s largest and fastest growing airlines, announced another 10 new international destinations and four domestic destinations for a total of 50 and 95 respectively. IndiGo also used the IATA meeting, which it hosted with unusual fanfare for a low-cost carrier, to announce another 30 orders for A350-900 widebody aircraft.

IndiGo now has nearly 1,000 aircraft on order while the Air India group has nearly 600 on order with reported plans for another 200. Air India adopted a much lower profile at the IATA meeting despite its new branding and service improvements.