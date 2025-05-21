Commentary: Attempts at greater South Asian unity remain hostage to India-Pakistan tensions

SINGAPORE: Over a week has passed since a ceasefire pulled India and Pakistan back from the brink of a full-fledged war. For now, the fragile truce appears to be holding.

Amid the amped up din of the most recent conflict, a few key lessons emerge, which need to be recognised if the South Asian subcontinent is to at some point break out of the cycle of animosity and distrust that is holding over one billion people back from true, tangible, social and economic progress.

A comparison with ASEAN – the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations – may be relevant. ASEAN, decimated by colonialism, proxy wars and civil wars, has long been derided for its apparent ineffectiveness. This is because ASEAN operates by consensus and avoids interfering in what it deems to be the internal affairs of its member states.

This does not mean it does nothing. ASEAN’s 1976 Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia commits members to reject the use or threat of force and peacefully settle inter-state disputes, and in 2008 conflict between Thailand and Cambodia was successfully defused before it could escalate.

However, ASEAN has not been able to do anything about Myanmar’s civil war, whose ramifications spill over its borders and across the region. It does not present a united front in negotiating trade terms with the United States. And a Code of Conduct in the disputed South China Sea has long been kicked down the road, hostage to internal divisions in ASEAN exploited by one or other big power.

Yet, as Singapore’s former permanent secretary for foreign affairs Kishore Mahbubani tirelessly points out, ASEAN countries – even with a not very distant history of war – do not go to war with each other.

“The value of ASEAN is shown in the fact that relatively speaking this is one of the less nervous regions in the world,” said Mr Mahbubani, distinguished fellow at the Asia Research Institute of the National University of Singapore (NUS) and author of several books on geopolitics including The ASEAN Miracle (2017).

