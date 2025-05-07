Snap Insight: India and Pakistan are on the brink, but war is not inevitable

SINGAPORE: In the early hours of Wednesday (May 7), India carried out missile strikes on nine sites in Pakistan and Pakistani-administered Kashmir in response to a terror attack on Apr 22 in which 26 tourists were assassinated in the Indian hill station of Pahalgam in Kashmir.

Pakistan has promised a robust response to this “act of war”, putting the two nuclear powers on the brink of war. Heavy cross-border firing has already broken out and civilian deaths have been reported on both sides but not confirmed.

New Delhi has asserted that the strikes are part of an anti-terror operation and stressed that it did not target military and civilian installations. India has long accused Pakistan of training and supporting Kashmiri militants fighting for the secession.

Although miscalculations and tit-for-tat responses could escalate tensions between the two neighbours with a long history of violent conflict, both are wary of being pulled into full-scale hostilities.