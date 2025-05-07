Who are the Pakistan-based LeT and JeM groups targeted by Indian strikes?

NEW DELHI: India said on Wednesday (May 7) it hit nine sites in Pakistan "from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed", following last month's deadly attack in Kashmir.

The nuclear-armed neighbours have fought two wars since independence from colonial ruler Britain in 1947 over the mainly Muslim region that both rule in part, while claiming in full.

New Delhi blamed last month's attack in a scenic Himalayan meadow on a group linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba, an Islamist militant outfit based in Pakistan.

Pakistan, which denies any involvement in the Kashmir attack, said the Indian strikes killed 26 civilians and its forces downed five Indian fighter jets.

It vowed to respond "to this aggression at a time, place and means of our own choice".

India said seven of its targets were used by Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), both Islamist groups designated "terrorist" organisations by the United Nations Security Council.

For decades, Hindu-majority India has accused Pakistan of supporting Islamist militants in attacks on Indian interests, especially in Kashmir.

Pakistan denies such support and in turn accuses India of supporting separatist rebels in Pakistan, which New Delhi denies.