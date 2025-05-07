What we know about India's missile strikes on Pakistan and their history of conflict

India launches air strikes

India launched Operation Sindoor in the early hours of May 7, firing missiles on what it said were "precision strikes at terrorist camps" in Pakistan.

Sindoor means the red vermilion worn by married Hindu women, an apparent reference to the widows created by the Apr 22 attack that killed 26 men, most of them Hindu.

Islamabad has said six locations were targeted, including three parts of Pakistan-administered Kashmir and two cities - Bahawalpur and Muridke - in Pakistan's most populous province of Punjab.

Pakistan reported eight civilian fatalities.

After India's missile strikes, the two armies exchanged intense shelling and firing at various points across their de facto border in Kashmir.

India's army later said three civilians were killed by Pakistani shelling into Indian-controlled Kashmir.

Pakistan's Punjab province declared a state of emergency, with hospitals and security forces on high alert.

Muzaffarabad, the capital of Pakistani Kashmir, lost power for a while after the explosions.

Schools in much of India's Jammu and Kashmir were shut on Wednesday.

What triggered the latest escalation?

Tensions between Pakistan and India reached their highest in years after an attack in the Pahalgam area of India-administered Kashmir on Apr 22.

Twenty-six men were killed after gunmen opened fire in the Baisaran Valley, a popular tourist destination. This was the region’s deadliest attack on civilians since 2000.

India said the Pakistani group Lashkar-e-Taiba, a United Nations-designated terrorist organisation, was behind the incident and blamed Islamabad for backing the attack.

The country also said it identified three attackers, including two Pakistani nationals, as "terrorists" waging a violent revolt against Indian rule in Muslim-majority Kashmir.

India has long accused Pakistan of helping separatists who have battled security forces in its part of the territory - accusations Islamabad denies.

Pakistan has denied any involvement in the attack and called for an independent probe into the incident.