Asian airlines including SIA re-route flights due to India-Pakistan fighting

SINGAPORE: All Singapore Airlines (SIA) and Scoot flights have been avoiding Pakistani airspace and using alternative flight paths since Tuesday (May 6), a spokesperson said.

This may result in slightly longer flight times for some flights, an SIA spokesperson said on Wednesday in response to queries from CNA.

"SIA and Scoot will assist affected customers by accommodating them on alternative flights, if necessary."

Several Asian airlines also said on Wednesday that they were re-routing or cancelling flights to and from Europe because of the fighting between India and Pakistan.

India launched Operation Sindoor in the early hours of Wednesday, firing missiles on what it said were "precision strikes at terrorist camps" in Pakistan, while Islamabad said it had shot down five Indian fighter jets in the worst fighting in more than two decades between the nuclear-armed enemies.

India's offensive occurred amid heightened tensions in the aftermath of an attack on Hindu tourists in Indian Kashmir last month.

More than two dozen commercial flights were diverted to avoid Pakistani airspace. By Wednesday morning local time, airlines had cancelled 52 flights to or from Pakistan, according to FlightRadar24.

There were 57 international flights operating in Pakistan's airspace when India struck, according to a Pakistan army spokesperson.

Domestic flights in both countries were also disrupted. India shut several airports and as a result, flights belonging to Air India, IndiGo, SpiceJet and Akasa Air were cancelled. IndiGo shares were down 1.8 per cent.

Images from the flight tracking website showed that the northwestern airspace of India and Pakistan's entire airspace were nearly free of civilian aircraft, barring a few flights.