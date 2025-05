India attacked nine sites in Pakistan and Pakistani Kashmir on Wednesday (May 7) and Islamabad said it was mounting a response as the worst fighting in years erupted between the longstanding enemies.

India's offensive occurred amid heightened tensions in the aftermath of an attack on Hindu tourists in Indian Kashmir last month. Islamist assailants killed 26 men in the Apr 22 attack, the worst such violence targeted at civilians in India in nearly two decades.



