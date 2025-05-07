What were the targets India destroyed in its strikes in Pakistan?

NEW DELHI: India struck nine "terrorist camps" in Pakistan on Wednesday (May 7) that it accused of serving as indoctrination centres, training areas, and launchpads, two weeks after an attack in Indian Kashmir that the south Asian nation linked to its neighbour.

As fears mount that military conflict between the nuclear-armed rivals could escalate further, Pakistan has said six locations were hit in the strikes and none were militant camps.

Here is a look at the locations India "destroyed".

MARKAZ TAIBA CAMP

India says the camp, 25km from the de-facto border, was the headquarters of militant group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), which has been linked to last month's attack.

Ajmal Kasab, the sole perpetrator of the 2008 attack on Mumbai to be captured alive, was also trained at the facility. More than 160 people were killed in the attack on India's financial capital.

MARKAZ SUBHAN CAMP

The target deepest in Pakistan, about 100km from the border, this camp was the headquarters of Islamist group Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and was used for recruiting, training, and indoctrination, India says.

MEHMOONA JOYA CAMP

India says attacks planned and executed from this camp, a training facility of militant group Hijbul Mujahideen 12km from the border, include a 2016 attack on an Indian air base that killed seven.

GULPUR CAMP

This camp was a base for LeT located 30km from the border, India says, adding that a June attack targeting pilgrims in Kashmir's Poonch region, which killed nine, was among those executed by "terrorists" trained at the facility.

Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi, the mastermind of the 2008 Mumbai attack, also frequented the camp for "indoctrination and motivational speeches".

SARJAL CAMP

India says the perpetrators of an attack in March that killed four police personnel in India's Jammu and Kashmir were trained and launched from the camp, 6km inside Pakistan.

ABBAS CAMP

This camp, located 13km from the border, was the "nerve centre" for training LeT suicide bombers, India says.

SYEDNA BELAL CAMP

India says this camp, a staging area for JeM, was used to provide weapons' and explosives' training, and survival techniques for "terrorist activities" in Indian Kashmir.

SAWAI NALA CAMP

Located about 30km from the de-facto border, the camp was a key training facility for LeT, India says.

BARNALA CAMP

India says this facility was used to train terrorists in weapon handling, improvised explosive device making, and jungle survival techniques.