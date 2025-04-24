Islamabad says any India threat to be met with 'firm reciprocal measures'

New Delhi suspended a water-sharing treaty, announced the closure of the main land border crossing with Pakistan, downgraded diplomatic ties and withdrew visas for Pakistanis on Wednesday night, just over 24 hours after gunmen killed 26 men in Indian-administered Kashmir.

The slew of measures announced by the Pakistan government in response on Thursday included expelling Indian diplomats and cancelling visas for Indian nationals with the exception of Sikh pilgrims.

Pakistan also warned that it would consider any attempt by India to stop the supply of water from the Indus River an "act of war and responded with full force across the complete spectrum of national power".

Islamabad said Indian military advisers were "persona non grata".

"They are directed to leave Pakistan immediately," the statement said.

Pakistan's airspace was also closed with immediate effect "for all Indian owned or Indian operated airlines", while the main Wagah border crossing in Punjab was also closed.

"All cross-border transit from India through this route shall be suspended, without exception," the statement said.

"All trade with India including to and from any third country through Pakistan is suspended forthwith."