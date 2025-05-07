Singaporeans advised to defer non-essential travel to Pakistan and India's Jammu and Kashmir
Travel agencies in Singapore, meanwhile, are reviewing trips to the region, with cancellations and refunds already being processed.
SINGAPORE: Singapore has advised its citizens to defer all non-essential travel to Jammu and Kashmir in India, and to Pakistan, following a surge in hostilities between the two countries.
In a travel advisory issued on Wednesday (May 7), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) urged travellers to exercise caution, particularly in border regions between Pakistan and India.
"Singaporeans in India and Pakistan are advised to remain vigilant and take all necessary precautions for personal safety, including avoiding large gatherings, monitoring local news closely, heeding instructions of local authorities, and eRegistering with MFA at https://eregister.mfa.gov.sg," said MFA.
The latest advisory expands on an earlier one issued on Apr 30, which had only covered "high-risk areas" in Pakistan.
Assistance for Singaporeans in India and Pakistan
Singaporeans in India and Pakistan who require consular assistance should contact:
High Commission of the Republic of Singapore in New Delhi
Address: E-6 Chandragupta Marg, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi 110021
24-hour duty mobile phone: +91 981 020 3595
Landline: +91 11 4600 0800
Email: singhc_del [at] mfa.sg
Consulate-General of the Republic of Singapore in Chennai
17-A North Boag Road, T Nagar, Chennai 600017, Tamil Nadu
24-hour duty mobile phone: +91 984 003 3136
Landline: +91 44 2815 8207
Email: singcon_maa [at] mfa.sg
Consulate-General of the Republic of Singapore in Mumbai
152, 14th Floor, Maker Chambers IV, 222, Jamnalal Bajaj Road
Nariman Point, Mumbai 400-021
24-hour duty mobile phone: +91 829 103 2836
Landline: +91 22 6150 2900
Email: singcon_bom [at] mfa.sg
Honorary Consulate-General of the Republic of Singapore in Karachi
Lakson Square Building No 2, Sarwar Shaheed Road, Karachi
Tel: +92 21 3568 6419/+92 21 3568 5308
Email: singaporecg [at] cyber.net.pk
Ministry of Foreign Affairs Duty Office (24 hours)
Address: Tanglin, Singapore 248163
Tel: +65 6379 8800/8855
Fax: +65 6476 7302
Email: mfa_duty_officer [at] mfa.gov.sg
Travel agencies in Singapore are already re-evaluating tours to Kashmir and Pakistan.
At least one operator told CNA on Wednesday that it had cancelled trips and refunded travellers, while others were adopting a wait-and-see approach.
The spike in tensions comes after a militant attack last month killed 26 Hindu pilgrims in Indian-administered Kashmir. In response, India launched strikes on nine sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir on Wednesday, targeting what its military described as "terrorist camps" used for recruitment and weapons storage.
Pakistan’s military has reported 26 fatalities from the strikes and cross-border fire.
The conflict has disrupted regional travel, with more than 50 flights to and from Pakistan cancelled and several Asian airlines re-routing or cancelling flights.
TOURS CANCELLED
SGTrek, a travel company specialising in outdoor adventures, has suspended all trips to Kashmir, director Vijay Kumar said.
The company had initially planned two tours to Kashmir Great Lakes – one in July with 10 sign-ups and another in August with 17. Both have now been cancelled, with full refunds issued.
"Some of the participants had been planning this trip since before the pandemic, and four were still eager to proceed," said Mr Kumar. "However, we decided not to take any risks.”
He added that the company's local partner in Kashmir also recommended pausing trips until the situation stabilises.
SGTrek has also placed tours to Pakistan on hold over the past month and issued refunds to affected customers.
The company, which typically operates trips to Ladakh between April and September, had recently concluded its last tour to Ladakh before tensions escalated.
Pinnacle Travel, which offers customised private tours, has seen one cancellation so far. The client had inquired about a group tour in Kashmir later this month, but has since cancelled due to safety concerns. As the booking had not been confirmed and no payment made, no refund was necessary, the agency said.
WAIT-AND-SEE APPROACH
Other agencies told CNA they did not have upcoming tours planned, but are keeping an eye on the unfolding situation.
Tailwinds Travels, which offers personalised tour packages, said tours to North India “definitely won’t be possible” for the next three to four months.
A spokesperson said the agency will not proceed with tours in all parts of India for now, noting the unpredictability of official decisions in such situations.
Hahnemann Travel and Tours said its tours to Kashmir and Pakistan are scheduled for October to December, with four trips per month to each destination.
“We will have to see if the situation continues to escalate. If it goes back to normal, we will continue, but if it doesn’t, we will have to drop tours,” the company's tour manager Mr Ajmaer said.
Some agencies are continuing with India tours that do not include the Kashmir region.
The Travel Corporation, which owns brands like Trafalgar and Contiki, said its upcoming 16-day North India tour – covering cities such as Delhi and Jaipur – is set to proceed at the end of the month. There have been no cancellations so far.
“The well-being of our guests and our local teams remains our top priority,” said managing director Mae Cheah, adding that the company is closely monitoring the situation.