Singaporeans advised to defer non-essential travel to Pakistan and India's Jammu and Kashmir

Travel agencies in Singapore are already re-evaluating tours to Kashmir and Pakistan.

At least one operator told CNA on Wednesday that it had cancelled trips and refunded travellers, while others were adopting a wait-and-see approach.

The spike in tensions comes after a militant attack last month killed 26 Hindu pilgrims in Indian-administered Kashmir. In response, India launched strikes on nine sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir on Wednesday, targeting what its military described as "terrorist camps" used for recruitment and weapons storage.

Pakistan’s military has reported 26 fatalities from the strikes and cross-border fire.

The conflict has disrupted regional travel, with more than 50 flights to and from Pakistan cancelled and several Asian airlines re-routing or cancelling flights.

Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has advised Singaporeans to defer non-essential travel to Jammu and Kashmir.

TOURS CANCELLED

SGTrek, a travel company specialising in outdoor adventures, has suspended all trips to Kashmir, director Vijay Kumar said.

The company had initially planned two tours to Kashmir Great Lakes – one in July with 10 sign-ups and another in August with 17. Both have now been cancelled, with full refunds issued.

"Some of the participants had been planning this trip since before the pandemic, and four were still eager to proceed," said Mr Kumar. "However, we decided not to take any risks.”

He added that the company's local partner in Kashmir also recommended pausing trips until the situation stabilises.



SGTrek has also placed tours to Pakistan on hold over the past month and issued refunds to affected customers.

The company, which typically operates trips to Ladakh between April and September, had recently concluded its last tour to Ladakh before tensions escalated.

Pinnacle Travel, which offers customised private tours, has seen one cancellation so far. The client had inquired about a group tour in Kashmir later this month, but has since cancelled due to safety concerns. As the booking had not been confirmed and no payment made, no refund was necessary, the agency said.