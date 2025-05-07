Logo
Singapore

Singaporeans advised to defer non-essential travel to Pakistan and India's Jammu and Kashmir
Singapore

Singaporeans advised to defer non-essential travel to Pakistan and India's Jammu and Kashmir

Travel agencies in Singapore, meanwhile, are reviewing trips to the region, with cancellations and refunds already being processed.

Singaporeans advised to defer non-essential travel to Pakistan and India's Jammu and Kashmir

Indian security force personnel stand guard near the site of a fighter jet crash in Wuyan in south Kashmir's Pulwama district on May 7, 2025. (Photo: Reuters/Sharafat Ali)

Charmaine Jacob
Charmaine Jacob & Erin Liam
07 May 2025 04:51PM (Updated: 07 May 2025 05:50PM)
SINGAPORE: Singapore has advised its citizens to defer all non-essential travel to Jammu and Kashmir in India, and to Pakistan, following a surge in hostilities between the two countries.

In a travel advisory issued on Wednesday (May 7), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) urged travellers to exercise caution, particularly in border regions between Pakistan and India.

"Singaporeans in India and Pakistan are advised to remain vigilant and take all necessary precautions for personal safety, including avoiding large gatherings, monitoring local news closely, heeding instructions of local authorities, and eRegistering with MFA at https://eregister.mfa.gov.sg," said MFA.

The latest advisory expands on an earlier one issued on Apr 30, which had only covered "high-risk areas" in Pakistan.

Assistance for Singaporeans in India and Pakistan

Singaporeans in India and Pakistan who require consular assistance should contact:

High Commission of the Republic of Singapore in New Delhi

Address: E-6 Chandragupta Marg, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi 110021

24-hour duty mobile phone: +91 981 020 3595

Landline: +91 11 4600 0800

Email: singhc_del [at] mfa.sg

Consulate-General of the Republic of Singapore in Chennai

17-A North Boag Road, T Nagar, Chennai 600017, Tamil Nadu

24-hour duty mobile phone: +91 984 003 3136

Landline: +91 44 2815 8207

Email: singcon_maa [at] mfa.sg

Consulate-General of the Republic of Singapore in Mumbai

152, 14th Floor, Maker Chambers IV, 222, Jamnalal Bajaj Road

Nariman Point, Mumbai 400-021

24-hour duty mobile phone: +91 829 103 2836

Landline: +91 22 6150 2900

Email: singcon_bom [at] mfa.sg 

Honorary Consulate-General of the Republic of Singapore in Karachi

Lakson Square Building No 2, Sarwar Shaheed Road, Karachi

Tel: +92 21 3568 6419/+92 21 3568 5308

Email: singaporecg [at] cyber.net.pk

Ministry of Foreign Affairs Duty Office (24 hours)

Address: Tanglin, Singapore 248163

Tel: +65 6379 8800/8855

Fax: +65 6476 7302

Email: mfa_duty_officer [at] mfa.gov.sg

Travel agencies in Singapore are already re-evaluating tours to Kashmir and Pakistan.

At least one operator told CNA on Wednesday that it had cancelled trips and refunded travellers, while others were adopting a wait-and-see approach.

The spike in tensions comes after a militant attack last month killed 26 Hindu pilgrims in Indian-administered Kashmir. In response, India launched strikes on nine sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir on Wednesday, targeting what its military described as "terrorist camps" used for recruitment and weapons storage.

Pakistan’s military has reported 26 fatalities from the strikes and cross-border fire.

The conflict has disrupted regional travel, with more than 50 flights to and from Pakistan cancelled and several Asian airlines re-routing or cancelling flights

Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has advised Singaporeans to defer non-essential travel to Jammu and Kashmir. 

TOURS CANCELLED

SGTrek, a travel company specialising in outdoor adventures, has suspended all trips to Kashmir, director Vijay Kumar said.

The company had initially planned two tours to Kashmir Great Lakes – one in July with 10 sign-ups and another in August with 17. Both have now been cancelled, with full refunds issued.

"Some of the participants had been planning this trip since before the pandemic, and four were still eager to proceed," said Mr Kumar. "However, we decided not to take any risks.” 

He added that the company's local partner in Kashmir also recommended pausing trips until the situation stabilises.

SGTrek has also placed tours to Pakistan on hold over the past month and issued refunds to affected customers.

The company, which typically operates trips to Ladakh between April and September, had recently concluded its last tour to Ladakh before tensions escalated.

Pinnacle Travel, which offers customised private tours, has seen one cancellation so far. The client had inquired about a group tour in Kashmir later this month, but has since cancelled due to safety concerns. As the booking had not been confirmed and no payment made, no refund was necessary, the agency said.

Indian para-military force soldiers stand guard at Pampore in Pulwama district of Indian controlled Kashmir on May 7, 2025. (Photo: AP/Dar Yasin)

WAIT-AND-SEE APPROACH

Other agencies told CNA they did not have upcoming tours planned, but are keeping an eye on the unfolding situation. 

Tailwinds Travels, which offers personalised tour packages, said tours to North India “definitely won’t be possible” for the next three to four months. 

A spokesperson said the agency will not proceed with tours in all parts of India for now, noting the unpredictability of official decisions in such situations.

Hahnemann Travel and Tours said its tours to Kashmir and Pakistan are scheduled for October to December, with four trips per month to each destination. 

“We will have to see if the situation continues to escalate. If it goes back to normal, we will continue, but if it doesn’t, we will have to drop tours,” the company's tour manager Mr Ajmaer said. 

Some agencies are continuing with India tours that do not include the Kashmir region. 

The Travel Corporation, which owns brands like Trafalgar and Contiki, said its upcoming 16-day North India tour – covering cities such as Delhi and Jaipur – is set to proceed at the end of the month. There have been no cancellations so far. 

“The well-being of our guests and our local teams remains our top priority,” said managing director Mae Cheah, adding that the company is closely monitoring the situation. 

Source: CNA/cj

