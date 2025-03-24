Commentary: ASEAN is losing patience on Myanmar. Can Malaysia push for a new approach?

SINGAPORE: In 2025, the writing on the wall seems to loom larger for Myanmar’s State Administration Council (SAC) military regime.

Never entirely in control of Myanmar’s border regions, the military has lost ground and support after the 2021 coup, including in Bamar-majority central Myanmar. Its grip weakened further with the unprecedented loss of two regional military commands in August and December 2024. However, it continues to assert that it remains in control and is capable of conducting elections.

On Mar 8, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing announced plans for elections in December or January, saying that 53 political parties had registered to run in the polls.

However, with the military now controlling just 21 per cent of Myanmar’s territory, according to a BBC study, the practicality of conducting nationwide elections remains highly uncertain.

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) – which has struggled to find a solution to the Myanmar crisis – appears increasingly sceptical and impatient of such claims.

At the annual Foreign Ministers’ Retreat in January, leaders told the SAC’s representative that peace, not elections, should be the priority, said Malaysia’s Foreign Affairs Minister Mohamad Hasan at a press conference.