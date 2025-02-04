What is USAID and why has it become a target for Trump and Musk?

WASHINGTON: United States President Donald Trump's administration is considering merging the US international aid agency (USAID) into the State Department in a major revamp that would shrink its workforce and align its spending with Trump's "America First" policy.

Trump has entrusted Elon Musk, the billionaire heading his drive to shrink the federal government, to oversee the project. On Sunday (Feb 2), Trump said USAID had "been run by a bunch of radical lunatics, and we're getting them out", while Musk called it "a criminal organisation" without providing any evidence and said it was "time for it to die".

WHAT IS USAID & HOW IS IT FUNDED?

USAID was established in 1961 by Democratic President John F. Kennedy at the height of the Cold War with the aim of better coordinating foreign assistance, already a key platform of US foreign policy in countering Soviet influence.

It now administers some 60 per cent of US foreign assistance and disbursed US$43.79 billion in fiscal year 2023. According to a Congressional Research Service report this month, its workforce of 10,000, about two-thirds serving overseas, assisted about 130 countries. USAID is funded by Congress, based on administration requests.

CRS said USAID helps "strategically important countries and countries in conflict; leads US efforts to alleviate poverty, disease, and humanitarian need; and assists US commercial interests by supporting developing countries’ economic growth and building countries’ capacity to participate in world trade".

Its top aid recipients in 2023 were Ukraine, Ethiopia, Jordan, Democratic Republic of Congo, Somalia, Yemen, Afghanistan, Nigeria, South Sudan, and Syria.