USAID to be shut down in government efficiency drive: Musk

WASHINGTON: Billionaire Elon Musk, who is heading United States President Donald Trump's efforts to shrink the federal government, gave an update on the effort early on Monday (Feb 3), saying they are working to shut down the US foreign aid agency USAID.

Musk, who is also CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, discussed the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) in a Monday social media talk on X, which he also owns. Trump has assigned Musk to lead a federal cost-cutting panel.

The conversation, which included former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy and Republican Senator Joni Ernst, began with Musk saying they were working to shut down the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

"It's beyond repair," Musk said, adding that President Trump agrees it should be shut down.

On Sunday, Reuters reported that the Trump administration removed two top security officials at USAID during the weekend after they tried to stop representatives from billionaire Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) from gaining access to restricted parts of the building, three sources said.

USAID is the world's largest single donor. In fiscal year 2023, the US disbursed US$72 billion of assistance worldwide on everything from women's health in conflict zones to access to clean water, HIV/AIDS treatments, energy security and anti-corruption work. It provided 42 per cent of all humanitarian aid tracked by the United Nations in 2024.

The online chat comes amid concerns about Musk's access to the Treasury system, first reported by the New York Times, that sends out more than US$6 trillion per year in payments on behalf of federal agencies and contains the personal information of millions of Americans who receive Social Security payments, tax refunds and other monies from the government.