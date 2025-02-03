More USAID staff ousted after Trump administration dismantles aid agency

WASHINGTON: The Trump administration removed two top security officials at USAID during the weekend after they tried to stop representatives from billionaire Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) from gaining access to restricted parts of the building, three sources said on Sunday (Feb 2).

The action added to the dozens of US Agency for International Development (USAID) staff being removed from their positions, as President Donald Trump's team moves to abolish the agency's independence and possibly bring it under the control of the State Department.

Nearly 30 career staff in the agency's Legislative and Public Affairs bureau lost access overnight to their emails, at least five sources said, bringing the total number of senior USAID career staff who have been put on leave over the past week close to 100.

"DOGE did access the building yesterday," a senior Senate Democratic aide said, requesting anonymity to discuss the incident. USAID security officers tried to turn away DOGE personnel without security clearances.

"They (security personnel) were threatened with action by the federal Marshals Service," the aide said. Following the incident, the director of USAID security, John Voorhees, and his deputy were removed from their positions and put on leave, sources said.

Trump on Sunday said the agency has "been run by a bunch of radical lunatics, and we're getting them out."

"We're getting them out, and then we'll make a decision," he told reporters.

The purge follows more than a week of mayhem inside USAID, Washington's primary agency funding billions of dollars' worth of life-saving aid globally. Trump ordered a freeze on almost all US foreign aid, saying his administration will review spending to ensure money is distributed in line with his "America First" foreign policy.

Members of the group from DOGE were allowed to access several secure spaces, including the office of security and the agency's executive secretariat.

There was no record of what information DOGE officials were able to obtain in those areas, but the offices they accessed included classified files and personal information about Americans who work at USAID, the sources said.

Katie Miller, a DOGE spokesperson, said on social media platform X that no classified material was accessed without proper security clearances.

Matt Hopson, who had just been appointed as USAID chief of staff by the Trump administration, has resigned, five sources familiar with the matter said. A congressional source said his resignation followed the incident with DOGE officials. USAID did not respond to a request for comment about Hopson.

CNN was first to report the incident between USAID and DOGE officials.