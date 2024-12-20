Commentary: Thaksin’s return to ASEAN issues may seem questionable – but it’s really a no-brainer for Anwar

HOBART, Australia: During his new Thai counterpart Paetongtarn Shinawatra's first formal visit to Malaysia, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim announced that he is assembling a team of informal advisers to help Malaysia prepare for its future chairmanship of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) next year.

He plans to recruit retired ASEAN leaders to this informal club in the coming weeks, but the first member has already been signed up: Thaksin Shinawatra.

Anwar’s announcement set the region abuzz with talk of the former Thai leader making a comeback in ASEAN issues. The fact that so many in ASEAN circles seem to have been completely uninformed of Anwar's plans speaks volumes about Malaysia's intentions to shake up the organisation.

Laos' leadership of ASEAN this year has mostly been viewed as lacklustre when it comes to two key regional challenges: The ongoing crisis in Myanmar and China’s assertiveness in the South China Sea.

In both cases, the widespread assumption was that Laos' status as a landlocked country with limited diplomatic and economic power meant it couldn't do much during its chairmanship. This weakened the long-held perception of ASEAN centrality.

As such, many are looking forward to Malaysia's presidency, anticipating that Anwar, who has been outspoken on the Myanmar crisis and other international concerns such as Palestine, can instil some forcefulness in ASEAN.