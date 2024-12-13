Commentary: Malaysian PM Anwar’s unity government faces its biggest tests next year

KUALA LUMPUR: In many respects, 2024 has been a good year for Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s unity government.

Notwithstanding a poor rating on institutional reforms, Mr Anwar can take pride in how the past year has showcased Malaysia’s political stability, strong economic recovery and growing importance as a hub for artificial intelligence infrastructure investments, and ascending global voice for middle countries.

To become prime minister, Mr Anwar had to work with his coalition’s arch-rival UMNO, to the dismay of many supporters. To govern, he had to reset the economic direction and refresh Malaysia’s global image.

If anything, he would look back at 2024 as a validation of the tough choices he had to make since the November 2022 general election.

Mr Anwar accepts that his government needs time to prove itself, confident that he will be able to turn the poor “D” rating by electoral reform group Bersih into an “A” in due course.

The year ahead, however, will likely bring three major tests - political, economic and social - that will test Mr Anwar’s administration and ultimately determine whether Malaysia is indeed a country to watch.