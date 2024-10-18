Malaysia Budget 2025: RON95 petrol subsidy to be tweaked so top 15% earners will not qualify, says Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: Top-earning Malaysians can expect to pay higher prices for RON95 petrol in the middle of next year as the government unveiled a larger RM421 billion (US$97.8 billion) budget for 2025 on Friday (Oct 18).

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said the government currently spends RM20 billion a year on blanket subsidies for RON95 petrol, which unfairly benefit the top 15 per cent of earners - as well as foreigners - in Malaysia.

This segment accounts for 40 per cent, or RM8 billion, of the petrol subsidies given out, Mr Anwar said, noting that this amount would be better spent on education, healthcare and transportation needs.

"The government intends to rationalise subsidies for RON95 petrol in the middle of 2025," said Mr Anwar, who is also Finance Minister.

"To avoid confusion, I want to stress that the government will continue to subsidise petrol for the other 85 per cent of the population. This means the government will continue to spend RM12 billion on petrol subsidies for the needs of the 85 per cent."

He did not offer details on how these targeted petrol subsidies will be effected at the pump.

Meanwhile, subsidies for boarding schools will also be retargeted to remove financial assistance for the country’s top 15 per cent of income earners, while similar reforms will be made to the country’s public healthcare system, Mr Anwar added.

The RM421 billion budget for 2025 is an increase from the expansionary 2024 budget of RM393.8 billion last year, which was the largest-ever recorded then. That figure has since been revised to RM407.5 billion, according to the Finance Ministry.

Development expenditure accounts for RM86 billion of the 2025 spending while the remaining RM335 billion is for the government’s operating expenditure.