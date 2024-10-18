Commentary: Appreciation of Malaysian ringgit may not be sustainable in the long run

SINGAPORE: The Malaysian ringgit has appreciated by close to 11 per cent against the US dollar between mid-June and end-September this year. Political leaders from the country’s ruling coalition were quick to attribute this reversal of the ringgit’s fortunes to “sound government policies”.

These policies include, among others, government initiatives that are aimed at increasing foreign direct investment, encouraging government-linked corporations to repatriate their foreign earnings as well as structural reforms.

A longer-term assessment of the currency’s fundamentals, however, would suggest that appreciation of the currency might not be sustainable.

By and large, the media has also attributed the ringgit’s strengthening to short-term factors, particularly the expectations of interest rate cuts in the US. The expectations of interest rate cuts emerged in mid-2024 with estimates of declining probabilities of a recession in the country.

Another much-cited driver of the ringgit’s appreciation is the robust growth in exports. Exports grew by 12 per cent year-on-year in July and August this year, driven by the palm oil industry and key manufacturing industries such as machinery and equipment as well as electrical and electronics.

The ringgit’s appreciation is a double-edged sword. A stronger ringgit reduces the cost of imports but it also makes the country’s exports more expensive abroad and hence, less competitive.

Malaysian policymakers have argued that the currency was undervalued before the current cycle of the ringgit’s appreciation. This argument is tantamount to saying that the Malaysian economy has undergone a shift in the country’s fundamentals that has subsequently strengthened the country’s currency.