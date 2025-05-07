CNA Explains: What escalating India-Pakistan tensions mean for the rest of the world

Are they on the brink of another war?

Since last month's attacks, the two nations have already traded diplomatic blows: India suspended the Indus Water Treaty - a decades-old agreement to divide the water in the Indus river - and closed its mainland border crossing with Pakistan.

Pakistan, meanwhile, has threatened to pull out from the Simla Agreement, a peace treaty signed in 1972 which established the Line of Control and is aimed at normalising ties.

The neighbours have also cancelled visas for each other's citizens and closed off access to airspace.

With the latest escalation, expert opinion is split on the prospect of South Asia's longest-running conflict spiraling into another all-out war.

Writing in The Conversation, international relations professor Ian Hall from Australia's Griffith University said it was clear both sides are closer to a major conflict than they've been in years.

"The hope would be there’s limited military action, lasting a few days, and then things calm down rapidly, as they have in the past. But there are no guarantees," he said.

Associate Professor Iqbal Singh Sevea from the National University of Singapore (NUS) said there were no signs of an impending war - yet.

Both countries are wary of being pulled into full-scale hostilities, he said, noting that India had consciously framed its strikes as "focused, measured and non-escalatory" actions solely targeting "terrorist infrastructure".

"This reflects its aims of framing the strikes as attacks on terrorists based in Pakistan, and not an act of war."

On its part, Pakistan is anxious about a military escalation. It will still likely respond to India's strikes with military action - but calibrated in a manner that does not escalate tensions beyond a point, added Assoc Prof Sevea, who is the director of the university's Institute of South Asian Studies (ISAS).