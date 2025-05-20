Commentary: Modi could get cornered on trade by Trump and his India-Pakistan talk

HONG KONG: Donald Trump has left his friend Narendra Modi with two headaches.

The more severe migraine relates to foreign policy. By rushing to announce that India and Pakistan had agreed to an immediate ceasefire mediated by the United States, the American president exposed the Indian prime minister to criticism at home. Trump has effectively inserted Washington into the Kashmir dispute, something that New Delhi has in the past insisted on discussing only bilaterally with Islamabad.

India’s foreign ministry has responded by saying that there has been no change in its policy, though that can only be tested in future conflicts between the nuclear-armed neighbours. To henceforth have the US treat India and Pakistan as two sides of one big nuclear problem will annul years of diplomatic efforts by New Delhi to carve out an individual space of its own in American foreign-policy imagination.

Modi’s second discomfort concerns politics and economics. Trump has given India’s opposition politicians yet more ammunition by claiming that among all the reasons New Delhi and Islamabad stepped back from the brink of an all-out war, trade was a “big one”.