India, Pakistan reach ceasefire but trade claims of violations

ISLAMABAD/NEW DELHI: India and Pakistan traded accuations of ceasefire violations early on Sunday (May 11), hours after US President Donald Trump announced that the nuclear-armed neighbours had stepped back from the brink of full-blown war.

Artillery fire and attack drones were witnessed in Jammu and Kashmir, the centre of much of the fighting, while blasts from air-defence systems boomed in cities under blackout, similar to the previous evening, according to authorities, residents and Reuters witnesses.

Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri told reporters that Pakistan had violated the understanding arrived at by the two countries on Saturday, and that the Indian armed forces had been instructed to "deal strongly" with any repetition.

"We call upon Pakistan to take appropriate steps to address these violations and deal with the situation with seriousness and responsibility," Misri told a media briefing.

In response, the foreign ministry of Pakistan said the country was committed to the ceasefire and blamed India for the violations.

"Notwithstanding the violations being committed by India in some areas, our forces are handling the situation with responsibility and restraint," it said.

The ministry also called on troops on the ground to exercise restraint and said that any issues in the implementation of the ceasefire should be addressed through communication at appropriate levels.

Pakistan's military spokesperson did not immediately respond to requests for comment.