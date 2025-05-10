China expresses concern, offers help to resolve India-Pakistan conflict

BEIJING: China expressed "deep concern" on Saturday (May 10) over the escalating situation between India and Pakistan and offered to play a constructive role in resolving the matter, according to a statement from the Chinese foreign ministry.

"China is closely monitoring the current situation between India and Pakistan," the foreign ministry said in a post published on its website.

"We strongly call on both India and Pakistan to give priority to peace and stability, remain calm and restrained, return to the track of political settlement through peaceful means and avoid taking actions that further escalate tensions," a statement by a foreign ministry spokesperson said.

China remains willing to continue playing a constructive role in this matter, the ministry added.

Beijing’s comments coincided with calls by United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Saturday for India and Pakistan to restore direct communication to "avoid miscalculation".

Rubio spoke on the phone with the South Asian rivals' top diplomats and with Pakistan's army chief, considered the country's key powerbroker.

In the separate calls with the foreign ministers, Rubio "emphasised that both sides need to identify methods to de-escalate and re-establish direct communication to avoid miscalculation," State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce said.

In the conversations with both foreign ministers and with Pakistani army chief Asim Munir, Rubio also "offered US assistance in starting constructive talks in order to avoid future conflicts", Bruce said.

US President Donald Trump had also said on Wednesday that “if I can do anything to help, I will be there” and claimed to “get along very well” with both India and Pakistan.

China has close ties with Pakistan, including in defence with the Chinese supply of military equipment.

Pakistan is a US ally although its importance has diminished since Washington's 2021 withdrawal from neighbouring Afghanistan. The US and India have also deepened security ties in recent years.